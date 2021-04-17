ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.98

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 82082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WISH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,642,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

