Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

