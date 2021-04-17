Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.62.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

