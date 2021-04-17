COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

