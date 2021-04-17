Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Down 0.2%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €52.23 ($61.45) and last traded at €52.46 ($61.72). Approximately 1,026,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.59 ($61.87).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGO. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.09 ($53.05).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.60.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

