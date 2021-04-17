Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $456,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

PNC stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,277. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.52. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

