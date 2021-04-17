Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys Shares of 9,369 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. 468,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,165. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.