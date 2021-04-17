Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

CRZBY stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

