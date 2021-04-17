Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNAF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

