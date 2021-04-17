Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Bank of America lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.