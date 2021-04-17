Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

