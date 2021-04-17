Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.
In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
