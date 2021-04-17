Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

