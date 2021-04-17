Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Cowen raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

