Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.