Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $270.06

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $270.06 and last traded at $269.65, with a volume of 7948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coherent by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherent by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Coherent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

