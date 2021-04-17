Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$129.63.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$121.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

