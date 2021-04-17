Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

