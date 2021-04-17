CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $21.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

