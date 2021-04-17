CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.40 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

