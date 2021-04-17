Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
Shares of GLV stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.41.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
