Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $78.09 on Monday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.23 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,220 shares of company stock valued at $55,326,426 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.