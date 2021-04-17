Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Sells $587,951.76 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cloudera stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.
About Cloudera
Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.
