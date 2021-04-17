Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Sells $587,951.76 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cloudera stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 25.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

