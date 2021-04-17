Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $33.97 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

