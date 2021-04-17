Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.59.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,718,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,751,574. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $9,002,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $12,047,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.