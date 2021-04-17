Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

