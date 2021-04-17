Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,449,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

