Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $238,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 108,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,899,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

