Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $257,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.03.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $392.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

