Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. 1,425,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

