Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 17,555 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SJW Group worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 136,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

