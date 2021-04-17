City Holding Co. Acquires 189 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.78. 117,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,889. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $156.37 and a 12-month high of $249.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

