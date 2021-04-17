Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Increased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

