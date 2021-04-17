Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

