Citigroup Raises The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $39.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE NTB opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

