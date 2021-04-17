Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Argus

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective raised by Argus from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.