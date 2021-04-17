Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,325,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
