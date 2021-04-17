Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Buy

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE OLN opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olin by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 140,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

