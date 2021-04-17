Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $338.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.88.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.09. 11,288,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.60. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.