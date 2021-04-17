Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.63 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.90 EPS.

CTRN opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $104.15.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

