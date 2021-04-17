Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 91,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

