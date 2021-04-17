Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,750,000 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the March 15th total of 13,860,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 168,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,786,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

