Chronologic Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Chronologic has a market cap of $546,919.42 and $3,981.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00726086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00086574 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00032613 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars.

