ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. 7,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,446,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $569.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.