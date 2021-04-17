Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in March

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.