Chiyue Cheung Sells 11,500 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $134,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $134,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.