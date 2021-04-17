Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 3,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 118,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The stock has a market cap of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

