China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.43

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 32569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

