Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

