Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 223,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
