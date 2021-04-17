Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 223,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

