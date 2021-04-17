Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 67.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Check-Cap were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Check-Cap Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

